Snag a Free Controller with One of Six Discounted Xbox One X Bundles

As the latest console generation starts to come to a close, new deals on consoles are becoming rapidly more common to provide new fans the best opportunity to take advantage of a full library of titles.

Right now, the Microsoft Store is offering a promising deal on several Xbox One X bundles that come with at least one free game: NBA 2K20 with a black or white console, standard black consoles with either Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Forza Horizon 4 and its LEGO Speed Champions DLC, or the best available deal, the entire Gears of War franchise with a standard black or limited edition console as seen above. In addition to knocking $50 off of the standard Xbox One X price, this limited time deal also includes a free second controller, combining for over $100 worth of extra value on top of this noteworthy deal.

It’s unclear as to when these deals will start to expire, so interested fans can head here to check out each of the bundles.