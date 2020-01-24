Yumeutsutsu Re:Master Bundle Pack Set to Release this April for Switch

Originally released digitally in Japan, Yumeutsutsu Re:Master is seeing a bundled physical release for Switch players to dive back into. This bundle includes both Re:Master and Re:After which will have extra stories for players to go through. Although technically already available on Switch, it was originally a digital exclusive so now players can have a fantastic physical collection all in one. There’s no word yet on if we’ll see this in English just yet, although it was announced some time ago for Steam it has yet to come to fruition on any platforms.

The Yumeutsutsu Re:Master Bundle Pack is launching on April 23 for Nintendo Switch in Japan.