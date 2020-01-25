Knights and Bikes Pedaling Over To Switch in February

Foam Sword have had a lot to be happy about recently when it comes to their debut game, Knights and Bikes. It emerged from 2019 as a rather acclaimed indie game, and so far in 2020, it’s scored nominations at the SXSW Gaming Awards, IGF Awards, GDC Awards, and MCV/Develop Awards. So appropriately enough, it feels like a victory lap is order for this ’80s childhood biking adventure! And what better way to do so than by announcing the game’s new journey to the Nintendo Switch? Considering the game’s encouragement of co-op play and themes of friendship, it seems like a no-brainer.

Accompanying this announcement is a new trailer for the Switch version of the game, which you can check out below…although to be honest, it’s really just a slightly modified version of the game’s launch trailer. Still, given that said trailer also still happens to include a shot of a Power Glove expy amongst all of the other chaotic action that occurs during Nessa and Demela’s journey to find a treasure that can save their home of Penfurzy, it seems rather appropriate. Knights and Bikes hits the Switch on February 6, and should be a blast for friends and solo players alike.