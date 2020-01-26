Fanatical Launches Flash Sales for Australia Bushfire Relief

Fanatical has launched a massive flash sale to help the World Wildlife Fund in their efforts to help with the Australia bushfires. Fanatical has partnered with a lot of publishers to offer rock-bottom pricing on games with all of the proceeds going to help the WWF.

Rime – $0.89

DOOM 2016 – $4.99

Wolfenstein II The New Colossus – $9.99

Dishonored 2 – $7.99

PREY – $5.99

Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons – $2.24

Learn Japanese to Survive – $1.99

EVERSPACE Ultimate Edition – $7.49

Wreckfest – $15.99

Skullgirls Complete Bundle – $1.00

Train Valley 2 – $10.49

Mr. Shifty – $2.99

Far Cry 5 – $13.79

The Crew 2 – $13.79

Rainbow Six Siege – $7.17

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $22.99

South Park the Stick of Truth – $6.89

Trackmania Turbo – $17.99

Ghost Recon Wildlands – $22.49

Trials Rising – $9.24

Ubisoft’s games are for the most part, not in the flash sale and have their own sale. For things in the flash sale, Skullgirls complete for A BUCK is a no-brainer. DOOM for $5 is unreal too, and you can’t go wrong with Wreckfest at $16 if you want an action-packed racing experience that does things a bit differently.