Fanatical Launches Flash Sales for Australia Bushfire Relief

Fanatical has launched a massive flash sale to help the World Wildlife Fund in their efforts to help with the Australia bushfires. Fanatical has partnered with a lot of publishers to offer rock-bottom pricing on games with all of the proceeds going to help the WWF.

  • Rime – $0.89
  • DOOM 2016 – $4.99
  • Wolfenstein II The New Colossus – $9.99
  • Dishonored 2 – $7.99
  • PREY – $5.99
  • Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons – $2.24
  • Learn Japanese to Survive – $1.99
  • EVERSPACE Ultimate Edition – $7.49
  • Wreckfest – $15.99
  • Skullgirls Complete Bundle – $1.00
  • Train Valley 2 – $10.49
  • Mr. Shifty – $2.99
  • Far Cry 5 – $13.79
  • The Crew 2 – $13.79
  • Rainbow Six Siege – $7.17
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins – $22.99
  • South Park the Stick of Truth – $6.89
  • Trackmania Turbo – $17.99
  • Ghost Recon Wildlands – $22.49
  • Trials Rising – $9.24

Ubisoft’s games are for the most part, not in the flash sale and have their own sale. For things in the flash sale, Skullgirls complete for A BUCK is a no-brainer. DOOM for $5 is unreal too, and you can’t go wrong with Wreckfest at $16 if you want an action-packed racing experience that does things a bit differently.