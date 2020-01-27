Capcom Unveils Monster Hunter Riders Mobile Game

Although Monster Hunter Stories didn’t have the highest sales numbers, the concept of the game seems to have stuck enough to create its own mobile spin off. Monster Hunter Riders was revealed for Japan today with a trailer showcasing a variety of characters and monsters that players will seemingly fight with. Based on early registration via the Japanese twitter, it’s likely it will be a gacha title like we’ve seen in the past from mobile spin-offs. We haven’t seen much gameplay just yet and there’s no confirmation on a western version, but the Japanese release seems to be aiming for winter.

Monster Hunter Riders is coming to iOS and Android this winter for Japan. Those interested can check out the official Japanese twitter here and take a peak at the trailer below: