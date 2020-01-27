Kontrolfreek Announces Next-Gen Console Giveaway

Kontrolfreek has long been known for their thumbstick accessories, and is now branching out into the world of full-on console giveaways with Freek Weeks. From January 27 until February 2, you can enter the giveaway to win a pre-order for one of 10 PlayStation 5 or 10 Xbox Series X systems. As per usual, there are a lot of free entry possibilities that involve following the company on social media and that could very well allow someone to have an entry point into next-gen console gaming that they wouldn’t otherwise have. This week’s giveaway is the final one for the FreekWeeks and the only one to involve consoles.