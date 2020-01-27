Patapon 2 Remastered Coming to PS4 on January 30

Patapon Remastered was the best chance the beloved PSP series had at being seen by a modern-day audience, and today, Sony officially announced that the sequel would also see release on the PS4. The rhythm-centric tactical RPG had some of the catchiest tunes out there and expanded the gameplay with more attack types than the first game. The initial entry made for great fun on the go and truly shined on the big screen with the PS4 release. The sequel will be coming out not only this year, but in a few days as it will hit PSN on January 30.