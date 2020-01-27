Phantasy Star Online 2 Closed Beta Date Announced

Episode 1 was a huge hit on the Dreamcast, while a combo of the first and second entries were sleepers on the GameCube. The third entry introduced a card battling mechanic, and Universe brought things to a new height technologically on the Xbox 360 a decade ago. Phantasy Star Online 2 followed up on everything at the beginning of this decade, but never got a release outside of Asia despite fans all over the world wanting to play it. Last year, it was announced that the game will hit the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs this year and today, Sega announced closed beta plans.

A closed beta test will go live on Friday, February 7 and end on Sunday, February 9 with a variety of events taking place. Simply playing the beta allows you to get a couple of accessories while playing every day lets you earn more XP and increases your chances of getting rare drops. Several quests are scheduled for the event and toppling those allows you to get special rewards in the full game when it launches this spring. Phantasy Star Online 2 will hit both the Xbox One and PC as a free to play game.