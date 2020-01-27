Pokémon-themed Skateboards Coming from Bear Walker

Pokémon has gone through all kinds of licensed merchandise and collectibles. There have been Pokémon lunchboxes, underwear, cereal, mac n’ cheese and so much more. Now, they are adding one more to the mix with skateboards by Bear Walker.

In collaboration with the Pokémon Center, the skateboard craftsmen is giving some classic Pokémon a stylish appearance on wood. Artistic designs of Gengar, Pikachu, Mewtwo, Charizard and Gyarados will be part of series one. These works of art will look great on display in homes or fans of skateboarding can give them a try with a few tricks.

Currently, these are set to release on February 11. You can check out the Pokémon Center website for further updates.