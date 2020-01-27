Torchlight Frontiers Is Now Torchlight III, No Longer Free-To-Play

The original Torchlight and its sequel are a pair of classic Diablo-like dungeon crawlers. They are also fairly old, as these things go, with Torchlight II having been released all the way back in 2012. The third game in the series has been in the works for a while now, but the original plan was to call it Torchlight Frontiers and release as a free-to-play title supported by all the usual microtransactions. On the one hand, Yay to easy access for anyone who wants to play, but everyone knows how easy it is for that business model to go horribly wrong. As of today, though, that’s no longer a concern seeing as Torchlight Frontiers is gone, replaced by the full-purchase Torchlight III. It’s 90% the same game, of course, but rebalanced for the gaming needs of a single purchase.

The Torchlight III web site has the full details, but two of the big ones copy/pasted from that link are-

When creating your character, you can now select Online or Offline Mode. Characters made in Offline Mode do not require an internet connection to play, but will also not be able to participate in multiplayer games.

We have removed the in-game real-money store.

I played a bit of Torchlight Frontiers last year and felt the game had promise, but was too early in its Alpha stage to really talk about too much except in broad terms. Telling you that a game is too easy over a year before it comes out doesn’t really help anyone, after all. I absolutely love that one of the character classes is a Railmaster, who swings a big hammer and lays down rails for a train to follow along, its cars providing supportive firepower or buffs within its area of influence. The newest character class is coming along with Update 10 on January 29, and if it’s half as creative as the Railmaster then Torchlight 3 is guaranteed to be something special.

Torchlight III is planned to come out this year, although no specific date is yet given. Take a look at the announcement video below for more details on what went into its changes.