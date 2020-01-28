Journey to the Savage Planet Blasts-Off Today

Starting today, aspiring explorers can take to the stars on a one-way trip to a brand new alien world in Journey to the Savage Planet. Once there, it’ll be up to them to explore it to the fullest by doing everything from cataloging the local wildlife, to figuring out which strange alien fruits can be sent back home, to collecting suit upgrades so as to reach even more unexplored areas. Check all out in this handy instructional video.

Journey to the Savage Planet can be enjoyed either solo or cooperatively with a partner, and it’s sure to captivate players with its beautiful scenery, light puzzle-solving and good-natured humor. Those interested can check it out now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.