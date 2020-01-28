NZXT Unleashes New Kraken X and Z Series Coolers

The Kraken-line of liquid coolers from NZXT are quite popular with the PC community. The company has now announced two new lines for this series of coolers. The X-3 and Z-3 will both include new pumps that come from Asetek that will offer performance gains over the previous line of coolers. The Kraken X-3 is a continuation of the X-Series but will be fully compatible with RGB. a larger Infinity Ring and rotatable cap to better accommodate computer builds. These updates will be improvement in the 240, 280 and 360.

The Kraken Z-3 may just revolutionize custom builds going forward. The Z-3 consists of a literal LCD screen. Through NZXT CAM, the software used to customize RGB and overclock parts, builders can add current CPU and GPU temps and if that isn’t your cup of tea, builders can add gifs to the screen. Check out the video below to see these coolers in action.