Pokémon Home Launches Next Month

Being able to trade some of your favorite Pokémon from past games into Sword and Shield will soon be possible. The Pokémon Home service is set to launch in February for trainers to use. It’s a feature we’ve been waiting for so let’s check out some more details.

Pokémon Home allows you to transfer Pokémon from Let’s GO, Pikachu and Let’s GO, Eevee into Sword and Shield. You can also make use of the Pokémon Bank system and grab ones from other games like XY or Sun and Moon to bring over to the latest generation. And in the future there is support for the mobile game Pokémon GO.

Other features of Pokémon Home include Mystery Gifts, Wonder Trades, GTS and your own private room. Everything will be displayed in National Dex order. Pokémon with Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax forms will also have those images included. Even a section to view battle information and other stats will help trainers sort through their Pokémon.

There is also a paid service with extra features which you can learn more about on the official website. We only know it will be available next month; perhaps Pokémon Day, February 27, would make the most sense.