Arcade Edition of Tecmo Bowl Heads to PS4, Switch Tomorrow

The biggest football game of the year is just around the corner, and gamers looking to partake in a nostalgic interpretation of the physical American sport will soon have a new way to do so.

Tomorrow, the arcade version of the classic football game Tecmo Bowl will be making its way to PS4 and Switch for only $8. Unlike the more popular 1989 NES version of Tecmo Bowl, which is currently available to Switch Online subscribers, this arcade edition pits two unlicensed teams, the Wildcats and Bulldogs, of ten players against one another, and features a different presentation that’s coupled alongside the memorable gameplay.

Be sure to keep it here on Hardcore Gamer for the latest on retro and modern sports games.