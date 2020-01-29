Code Vein Unleashes New Season Pass DLC

By

Hellfire Knight, the first of three Code Vein Season Pass content is now available for purchase on PS4, Xbox One and PC. The new DLC gives players access to a new area within The Depths called Fiery Oblivion. This area holds new story elements, a terrifying Hellfire Knight boss, and the Horror Hunting Trials. These new trials are a unique challenge for players to complete in order to unlock new content–including new partner costumes for Louis and Io.

In addition to new costumes, players will unlock new weapons, a new blood code, character creation items, and more. The Hellfire Knight DLC is now available and can be purchased for $9.99. Players can purchase the entire Season Pass for $24.99 which includes the latest DLC and two more packs to be released at a later date.

 