One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Brings the Action Online, Adds Co-op Missions

Bandai-Namco confirmed today that fans will be able to enjoy One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 online with up to three other players. Online cooperative play is nothing new for the series; fans could play One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 online with one other player. However, this may indeed be the first series entry to allow four players to battle side-by-side online.

The publisher also revealed that One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will feature special missions available only through the online co-op mode. Few details were given about these new missions, but the implication is that they’ll be tough enough to require the help of a few friends.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 launches on March 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch.