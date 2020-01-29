Star Wars Battlefront II January Update Delayed Due to ‘Critical Issue’

DICE today revealed that the Star Wars Battlefront II that includes new heroes has been delayed by a week.

Teased back in December, fans will have to wait just a bit longer to get their hands on BB-8 and BB-9E. Scheduled for release on January 30, the update has been delayed to the discovery of a critical issue in the code. According to the developers, there were certain circumstances where players wouldn’t be able to deal damage while playing Capital Supremacy. The update will now launch early next week.

The January (now February) update adds in two new heroes for the Resistance and First Order, BB-8 and BB-9E. Both heroes have three abilities and three passives. The update also adds the Age of Resistance to Capital Supremacy. At launch, Ajan Kloss, Jakku, and Takodana join the rotation. It is unknown what’s going to happen with the Crait and Starkiller Base maps.

Star Wars Battlefront II is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.