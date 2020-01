You can pre-order the remake of Resident Evil 3 now as the game is due out April 3. Best Buy is ordering an incentive if you pre-order through them. Best Buy is offering a steelbook case with the game that features Jill Valentine on the back and Nemesis on the front along with some interior art. Capcom is not sanctioning this elsewhere as even the Collector’s Edition will not include a steelbook case. Best Buy is rating the case at a $20 value.