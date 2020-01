From tinyBuildGAMES comes a dystopian newsroom simulator that eludes chaotic energy. The title is set in an alternate dystopian 1980s where you hand-pick the headlines and control the public image. Beep out swear words, make impactful choices and watch your bank account soar (or dive) based on the ads you run. With a special 10% off promotion to promote the title’s Early Access on Steam, Not for Broadcast puts the choice in the player’s hands.