DCL The Game Release Date Announced

DCL The Game was announced last year and the time is almost upon us for its release. Based on the Drone Champions League, the game focuses on recreating exciting drone races. Today, THQ Nordic announced the release date would be February 18, so we’re only three weeks away. It allows you fly in completely original tracks using drones with impressive lighting trails at night – or brightly-colored lights on the drones themselves during the day. It looks pretty exciting and looks to be a perfect option for anyone looking to get into drone flight – especially racing, as that’s a growing hobby right now. The game will be released on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.