New Ghost-type Pokémon Will Be Revealed Next Month

Holidays are always a special time and for fans of Pokémon, the biggest day of the year is next month. On February 27 we get to celebrate Pokémon Day! This year some new announcements are on the way including a brand new species of Pokémon.

In a post on the official Japanese website, it was announced that special events will take place. New Max Raid Battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield are being set. Updates for Pokémon Masters along with in-game events for Pokémon GO are planned. The biggest news however is that a brand new species of Ghost-type Pokémon will make its debut in the upcoming film– Pokémon the Movie: Coco.

At this time it is unclear how these announcements will be revealed, whether via social media posts, uploaded video or a livestream. Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer on February 27 for more details from the big day!