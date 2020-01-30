Nintendo Unveils Special Edition Switch for Animal Crossing: New Horizons

After the various special edition Animal Crossing saw on 3DS, it comes as now surprise that Nintendo is following suit with a special Switch themed after the popular series. This Switch is by far the most extravagant yet of the special editions, coming complete with a fully colored dock featuring Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy. The joy-con colors are a delightful minty green and blue, with a nice pattern on the back reflecting the island life. Coming the same day is also a matching carry case and screen protector, but are available separately for sale.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch launches on March 13. Check out all the beautiful photos below: