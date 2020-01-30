The Outer World Launches on Switch in March

Private Division, Obsidian Entertainment, and Virtuos today announced when The Outer World launches on Switch.

Obsidian’s fantastic sci-fi RPG finally lands on Nintendo’s platform on March 6. The game comes with everything that the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions launched with, and is priced at $59.99.

The Outer Worlds takes players far into the future where mega corporations have unlimited power. You play as a nameless passenger woken up from a deep sleep. Charting your own path, you must travel the galaxy to free them from the oppressive grip of the corporations. Obsidian Entertainment handled development of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions. Virtuos handled the Switch port. Despite some technical issues, we found The Outer Worlds to be quite a good game.

Players can pick up the game digitally via the Switch eShop and physically through a retail release. However, there’s a catch. The retail version does not contain a physical copy of the game. It only contains a download code for the digital version.

The Outer Worlds is out March 6 on Switch. The game is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.