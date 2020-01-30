Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Receives Demo

Last year, Playtonic Games released the follow-up to their Kickstarter-backed 3D platformer, transitioning to a side-scrolling 2D experience that our review called “delightful” and an “enjoyable addition to the platforming genre.”

For those waiting for an opportunity to check out the colorful title, Playtonic has put out a free demo on all platforms for Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. This unrestricted trial includes the first five levels and a “Paegie” challenge to provide a taste of the platforming in store in the full game, with the demo carrying over progress to those that hop in.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair and its free demo are available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.