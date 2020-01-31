Good Shepherd Reveals Roguelike Deck-Building Game Monster Train

So if you’re the type of person who may have said that you won’t ever play roguelikes or deck-building games such as Slay the Spire until Hell freezes over, then we have some bad news for you. Good Shepherd have revealed Monster Train, an upcoming game of that very sort from San Francisco-based developers Shiny Shoe, and guess what the premise revolves around? If it makes you feel any better, the trailer below suggests that we are hopefully in for one killer ride, in more ways than one.

Playing as the forces of Hell, your goal is to protect the last Pyre that powers the titular train, traversing the railway between Heaven and Hell. With Seraph having destroyed all of the other Pyres that keep Hell burning, you have to fend of the forces of Heaven for a chance to have Hell burn again. As seen in the clip, the main hook in Monster Train is the use of three vertical playing fields, adding some more strategy as you figure out the best way to keep a strong defense going.

The game will have over two hundred cards and five clans to work work, as well as an online Hell Rush mode that sees eight players fight against each other in time-based challenges, which players will be able to customize. Monster Train is expected to launch for the PC in Q2 2020, but a Closed Beta is set to be held in February, which you can sign up for at the game’s official site.