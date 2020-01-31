Kickstarter Campaign Underway For Arcade Adventure Battle Axe

Does the name “Henk Nieborg” ring a bell? Possibly not, but there’s a good chance that you’ve seen some of Hank’s work over the years. His portfolio of pixel art ranges from ’90s platformers such as The Misadventures of Flink and The Adventures of Lomax to modern indie throwbacks in recent years like Shakedown Hawaii and Xeno Crisis. And now he’s taken to Kickstarter with other fellow veterans to seek funding for Battle Axe, a top-down arcade game inspired by the likes of Gauntlet and Golden Axe.

As seen in the announcement trailer below, the game centers around three heroes attempting to save the fantasy land of Mercia from Etheldred, a sorceress looking to abduct citizens and force them into a life of slavery. Doing so require the use of each character’s unique skills in order to defeat enemies spawned by Etheldred’s generators, also rescuing villagers in each level and gaining experience. It certainly looks quite amazing (and sounds quite amazing, thanks to Mega Man composer Manami Matsumae working on the soundtrack), so check out the game’s Kickstarter page for more, and if all goes well (the campaign has already reached the halfway point towards its £4o,000 goal), we should hopefully see Battle Axe on all major consoles sometime in 2021.