Madden 20 Predicts Chiefs as Super Bowl LIV Winner

The most-watched sporting event of the year is mere days away, and EA is looking to capitalize on the hype with their forecast for the final outcome using their own video game adaptation.

Each year, EA has utilized the latest Madden video game to run its best possible simulation of the upcoming Super Bowl, and have largely come away correct, accurately predicting the winner in ten of its sixteen attempts, including its most impressive prediction with Super Bowl XLIX where both the victor and final score were spot on with the real world results. Last night, EA revealed their official prediction for this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, as shown in the video below. Spoiler alert: the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs win the simulated Super Bowl with a final score of 35-31, as the quarterback secures the Super Bowl MVP award by passing for four touchdowns and just shy of four hundred yards.

For more on Madden NFL 20, which is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, be sure to check out our review, which calls it “the most fun the game has been in quite some time.”