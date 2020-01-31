Nintendo Shoots Down Rumors of a New Switch Model Coming in 2020

Nintendo has shot down rumors that a new Switch model is coming to store shelves in 2020.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa expects great things for Switch in 2020, but a new version isn’t in the cards. Speaking during the company’s Q3 FY 2020 earnings call, Furukawa merely said, “Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.”

Nintendo late last year released the Switch Lite and even updated the launch models with better battery life. Despite this, rumors continue to swirl that a Switch Pro model is in the works. Considering the enhanced power coming with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, it makes sense for Nintendo to try and mitigate Switch’s shortcomings. Alas, it appears that no Pro model will launch before the release of the new consoles.

Of course, that doesn’t mean there won’t be new Switch hardware bundles. Yesterday, Nintendo revealed a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle. Then there’s the fact that Switch is selling just fine despite the wide gap in power. 50 million Switch units have currently been sold worldwide.