The Behemoth Announces Alien Hominid Invasion

Whenever famed developers The Behemoth announce a new game, it can always be considered an event. And as such, we’re definitely proud to report that Game 5 from The Behemoth has officially been announced…and it looks as if it’ll be revisiting an old friend. Yes, say hello to Alien Hominid Invasion, which sees the return of the franchise that kickstarted The Behemoth’s career way back on Newgrounds in 2002.

Now, the trailer below describes the game as a “re-imagining” of Alien Hominid HD, but during the livestream where the game was revealed, the team noted that this isn’t a remake or remaster. Indeed, not many details have been revealed about this project yet, except that it will still be an arcade shooter, with solo or co-op play (hence the multi-colored Hominids, it appears). However, the game will be first playable at PAX East in less than a month, so stay tuned for more info on Alien Hominid Invasion as the event approaches.