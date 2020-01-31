Warhorse Joins Launch Lineup of RetroMania Wrestling

RetroMania Wrestling’s IndieMania tournament is over and the winner has been declared. Warhorse won out in the finals over Matt Cross, the former M-Dogg 20 featured in the Backyard Wrestling games on the PS2. This means that Cross is out and Warhorse will make his gaming debut in RetroMania Wrestling alongside acts like John Morrison as Johnny Retro, Zack Sabre Jr, Austin Idol, and the iconic final bosses of WrestleFest in the Road Warriors/Legion of Doom. RetroMania Wrestling has gone from a small indie project to something that has gained the support of Technos and will act as the official follow-up to WrestleFest and get a DLC pack down the line including characters from Mat Mania. RetroMania Wrestling will be released in 2020 for the Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One alongside the PC and aims to bring back a more arcade-styled wrestling experience after many years of absence.