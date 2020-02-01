Dragalia Lost Devs Look at Upcoming Plans for February

With the launch of the latest event at the end of January, this month the devs behind Dragalia Lost are going over what to expect this month. The first and foremost is the continuation of the Monster Hunter event, which will have a part two featuring a brand new character to be summoned. Official artwork seems to suggest Sarisse clad in Mizutsune armor using a bow to take down monsters. Following that players will be able to participate in the Valentines Event from last year, but featuring some brand new things to do which haven’t been detailed just yet. Chapter 12 is also planned to launch this month, so players can dive back into the story and learn a little bit more about the world.

For all the details on the latest update be sure to check out the official blog right here.