Never Enough Particles in Llamasoft’s New Moose Life Gameplay Trailer

Particles are like money. There’s an upper limit on how much one can reasonably use but despite this it’s never enough. For proof there’s no need to look any further than the games and legacy of Llamasoft, with Jeff Minter having thrown every effect possible on the screen at once and set it on fire with glowing neon-techno exuberance. The latest title is the forthcoming Moose Life, which started as a quick project and grew all out of control. Initially intended to be the B-side to Minotaur Arcade Volume 2, Moose Life is now a standalone game and looking more amazing with each new trailer.

As an elk-like moose it’s your job to travel on one of two parallel surfaces, jumping from bottom to top and back again as need arises, clearing off all the enemies on each wave and collecting sheepies as you go. Like the previous Minotaur Arcade game it’s all made of voxels, retaining a super-arcadey look like the 1980s were projected in 3D. (Ignoring I, Robot, of course, or games like Tailgunner or star Wars that used vector graphics.) The moose travels into the screen through fifty waves of increasing insanity, with enemies and powerups getting weirder as it goes and the particle-psychedelia going insane in the mid-20s. A new video recorded in VR doesn’t show quite that far, which is probably for the best seeing as Youtube’s compression is struggling even in the early levels, but it does give a sense of the chaos to come.

Moose Life is still in development, content-complete but still being polished and ported. It’s coming to both PS4 and PC, VR and standard flat-screen, pumping more particles per second than either platform has seen in their respective lives.