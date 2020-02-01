PS4 Reaches Over 1 Billion Total Games Sold

The end of the current console generation is in sight, and as hardware sales start to slow down, software sales are reaching record heights as the library of available titles continues to grow.

As the PlayStation 4 crossed past 103 million total consoles sold to become the second best-selling platform of all time in October, Sony has now provided a better sense of just how many games have been bought for the six year old device. As of January 31, over 1.181 billion pieces of software have been sold across physical and digital platforms, up from 924 million at the same date last year. This staggering number speaks not only to the impressive first-party lineup from SIE Worldwide Studios, but also the countless third party titles from AAA and indie studios alike that have bolstered the PS4 into the juggernaut that it is today.

