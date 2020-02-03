Daemon X Machina Heading to Steam This Month

The previously Switch-exclusive mech title, Daemon X Machina, has just been revealed to be making its way to PC through Steam this month. Now players who haven’t picked it up on Switch can try out the chaotic mech combat for themselves. Since it’s just an announcement tease there’s no word yet on if Steam will see all the same DLC, but it’s safe to say they’re likely to be included either right away or further down the line.

Daemon X Machina is launching for Steam on February 13. Check out the announcement trailer below: