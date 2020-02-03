Latest Switch Commercial Features Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2019 was another dominant year for Nintendo’s hybrid platform, as the Switch soared past 52 million units sold alongside the release of its second model, the portable-only Switch Lite.

A fan favorite Nintendo series that has often prioritized portable platforms is Animal Crossing, and with a new one just over a month away, Nintendo is looking to appeal to this cross-section of life simulation fans that have yet to pick up their own Switch. The latest entry in Nintendo’s “My Way” commercial series puts the spotlight on Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with a few brief glimpses at gameplay for the upcoming island getaway title which can be seen below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is setting sail on March 20 for Switch.