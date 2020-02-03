Mutant Year Zero Highlights GOG Weekly Sale

By

This week’s GOG sale is pretty good – with some top-notch titles offered up across a wide variety of genres.

  • Frostpunk – $11.99
  • Frostpunk OST – $1.99
  • Rain World – $7.99
  • Don’t Escape: 4 Days to Survive – $11.99
  • ATOM RPG – $11.24
  • This War of Mine – $4.99
  • NEO Scavenger – $3.74
  • The Flame in the Flood – $3.74
  • A New Beginning: Final Cut – $0.99
  • Dead Synchronicity – $1.99
  • Journey of a Roach – $0.69
  • SKYHILL – $1.49
  • The Great Perhaps – $3.99
  • Mutant Year Zero – $17.49
  • Mutant Year Zero Deluxe Edition – $22.49
  • Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil – $10.49
  • COLLAPSED – $8.99
  • Convoy – $3.74
  • Wasteland 1 – $2.99
  • Wasteland 2 – $17.99
  • FAR: Lone Sails – $8.99
  • UnderRail – $7.49
  • UnderRail: Expedition – $8.49
  • My Time at Portia – $14.99
  • Sheltered – $3.74
  • Dying Light – Enhanced Edition – $17.99
  • ELEX – $16.49
  • Fade to Silence – $14.99
  • Primordia – $2.99
  • Shardlight – $4.49
  • Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99
  • Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99
  • Nowhere Prophet – $18.74
  • Deadlight Director’s Cut – $2.99

The Metro series is a fantastic value for only $10 for both is tremendous, and you can’t go wrong with My Time at Portia if you want something relaxing.  Mutant Year Zero is a dark tactical RPG with a unique premise and cast that stands out right away.