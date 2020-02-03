Mutant Year Zero Highlights GOG Weekly Sale

This week’s GOG sale is pretty good – with some top-notch titles offered up across a wide variety of genres.
- Frostpunk – $11.99
- Frostpunk OST – $1.99
- Rain World – $7.99
- Don’t Escape: 4 Days to Survive – $11.99
- ATOM RPG – $11.24
- This War of Mine – $4.99
- NEO Scavenger – $3.74
- The Flame in the Flood – $3.74
- A New Beginning: Final Cut – $0.99
- Dead Synchronicity – $1.99
- Journey of a Roach – $0.69
- SKYHILL – $1.49
- The Great Perhaps – $3.99
- Mutant Year Zero – $17.49
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe Edition – $22.49
- Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil – $10.49
- COLLAPSED – $8.99
- Convoy – $3.74
- Wasteland 1 – $2.99
- Wasteland 2 – $17.99
- FAR: Lone Sails – $8.99
- UnderRail – $7.49
- UnderRail: Expedition – $8.49
- My Time at Portia – $14.99
- Sheltered – $3.74
- Dying Light – Enhanced Edition – $17.99
- ELEX – $16.49
- Fade to Silence – $14.99
- Primordia – $2.99
- Shardlight – $4.49
- Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99
- Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99
- Nowhere Prophet – $18.74
- Deadlight Director’s Cut – $2.99
The Metro series is a fantastic value for only $10 for both is tremendous, and you can’t go wrong with My Time at Portia if you want something relaxing. Mutant Year Zero is a dark tactical RPG with a unique premise and cast that stands out right away.