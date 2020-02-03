Mutant Year Zero Highlights GOG Weekly Sale

This week’s GOG sale is pretty good – with some top-notch titles offered up across a wide variety of genres.

Frostpunk – $11.99

Frostpunk OST – $1.99

Rain World – $7.99

Don’t Escape: 4 Days to Survive – $11.99

ATOM RPG – $11.24

This War of Mine – $4.99

NEO Scavenger – $3.74

The Flame in the Flood – $3.74

A New Beginning: Final Cut – $0.99

Dead Synchronicity – $1.99

Journey of a Roach – $0.69

SKYHILL – $1.49

The Great Perhaps – $3.99

Mutant Year Zero – $17.49

Mutant Year Zero Deluxe Edition – $22.49

Mutant Year Zero: Seed of Evil – $10.49

COLLAPSED – $8.99

Convoy – $3.74

Wasteland 1 – $2.99

Wasteland 2 – $17.99

FAR: Lone Sails – $8.99

UnderRail – $7.49

UnderRail: Expedition – $8.49

My Time at Portia – $14.99

Sheltered – $3.74

Dying Light – Enhanced Edition – $17.99

ELEX – $16.49

Fade to Silence – $14.99

Primordia – $2.99

Shardlight – $4.49

Metro 2033 Redux – $4.99

Metro Last Light Redux – $4.99

Nowhere Prophet – $18.74

Deadlight Director’s Cut – $2.99

The Metro series is a fantastic value for only $10 for both is tremendous, and you can’t go wrong with My Time at Portia if you want something relaxing. Mutant Year Zero is a dark tactical RPG with a unique premise and cast that stands out right away.