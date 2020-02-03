Platinum Games Teaser Site Reveals Additional Announcements To Come

Earlier this morning, a new website appeared from Platinum Games. All it consisted of then was a mysterious image of the number four appropriately surrounded by four stars. This furthered the excitement of many, considering the rumors that a Kickstarter campaign involving The Wonderful 101 was set to be launched today. And indeed, we received a campaign for The Wonderful 101: Remastered, which in just one hour alone has been such a blistering success that we’re actually having trouble keeping up with it! Huzzahs all around!

But wait…what does The Wonderful 101 have to do with the number four, though?

Well, the site has been updated now, and it appears Platinum has more up its sleeve beyond The Wonderful 101’s Kickstarter campaign. As it turns out, this was only one of FOUR major announcements that the team has in store. One star has now been checked off with “TW101R KS,” and three remain. But exactly what are these three remaining announcements? The website describes all of this as “A series of new challenges for PlatinumGames Inc.”

Platinum has discussed new challenges before, alongside the promise of new IPs, and last year announced plans to self-publish more games, plans that were boosted earlier this year thanks to additional funding from Tencent. So while several fans are hoping for the return of games such as MadWorld, anything is possible. Details are apparently coming soon, so stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for updates on these announcements as they come.