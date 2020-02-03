Review: HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse

HyperX continues to offer PC gaming peripherals that provide the option and the looks gamers desire without breaking the bank. The company has added a new Pulsefire gaming mouse to its arsenal with the Pulsefire Raid. This ergonomic and wired mouse offers just enough RGB to accent your gaming rig while aiming to be lightweight and comfortable at the same time. More importantly, the Pulsefire Raid offers the most buttons for customization within the Pulsefire line of gaming mice. For the price, you’ll be hard-pressed to find this much bang for your buck elsewhere.

The Pulsefire Raid is on par with the technical specs that the rest of Pulsefire line offer. The Raid does weigh in at just 95 grams as it’s easy to maneuver. Players can expect the Pixart 3389 sensor for accuracy as it accelerates at 50G with a max speed of 450 IPS and it rates in at 16,000 DPI at max for the sensor. This is on par with the competition and is what most gamers need to be competitive. The mouse buttons do only clock in at twenty million clicks where some of the higher end Pulsefire will hit fifty million. This isn’t a huge killer as the Raid has the advantages elsewhere that matter more.

The most notable aspect of the Pulsefire Raid are its eleven programmable buttons. These can be programmed via the HyperX NGENUITY software and seems to offer a lot on the surface. The design is akin to a high dollar mouse. The scroll wheel features left and right buttons along with the middle push. Above the thumb sits four different buttons along with a fifth in front. I assumed, initially, this was a DPI clutch that is offered in Razer and Logitech mice, but this is just a button. If there’s a way to program it to be used like that, then it can serve that purpose. There’s also a DPI profile selector at the top, but there’s no scroll wheel lock or adjustment on the Raid. For the price of the mouse, however, this is understandable.



The exterior of the Raid is comprised of a matte black plastic along with a rubber grip for your thumb. Underneath the mouse is bare as it features just the sensor and two pads. The cable included is not detachable and feels a bit long as it can bundle up on you depending on your rig setup. The two main mouse buttons are responsive and clicky. They are also independent of each other as hitting the back of one of the buttons registers just the same as hitting the front. Using the Pulsefire Raid with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint and Journey to the Savage Planet provided accurate aiming and shooting. The weight distribution feel even as there isn’t a heavy center which allows the mouse to free-flow wherever when playing. The Raid also contours to right-handers well with its ergonomic design.

HyperX also provided the Fury Ultra mouse pad which is the perfect accommodation for the Raid. The surface of the mouse pad matches the hard surface of the mouse and they go well together. The Fury Ultra also features exterior RGB options with an illuminating piece at the front of the pad. If the RGB on the Raid isn’t enough, combining the two will make up for it. Some may not be a fan of a hard mouse pad, but to get the most out of this mouse it needs to be combined with this pad. The only issue is while this was provided to review along with the Raid, it seems to be out of stock everywhere at the moment.



Closing Comments:

The Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse provides a ton of options packed in for only $60. This is a ridiculous deal on a gaming mouse that features eleven programmable buttons, a game-rated mouse sensor and a lightweight option. If you are able to combine the Raid with the Fury Ultra, you’ll get a great combination for your rig for the price of a premium mouse that quite possibly lacks the options that this mouse has. While there are some things lacking such as a DPI clutch and a scroll wheel lock, there’s plenty here at an affordable price to provide an advantage in your games.