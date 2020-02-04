Fallout 76: Wastelanders Receives Offical Trailer

Bethesda showed us today a look into “a new beginning” for Fallout 76. An official trailer for the Wastelanders expansion shows the continued use of NPC story quests, new weapons, enemies and more. It appears Bethesda is taking community concerns seriously by continuing to support the game. Players will find themselves facing new challenges as an invading faction threatens the Appalachia.

Make Preston Garvey proud by helping the settlements protect their peace when Fallout 76: Wastlanders launches April 7 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.