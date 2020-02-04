Fanatical Hidden Gems Bundle 8 Now Available

Fanatical‘s hidden gems bundles have been pretty good before – but this is one of the best values on the market. For a mere $2.49, you get The Hex, Unloved, Downfall, Double Cross, Super Life of Pixel, Magrunner, Deployment, March of the Living, Celebration of Violence, and best Buds vs. Bad Guys. This gives you a mix of dark games like Downfall and Celebration of Violence alongside fairly light-hearted ones like Super Life of Pixel and Double Cross. The latter is one of the most underrated 2D action-platformers of the past few years, and well-worth buying the bundle for on its own. Best Buds vs. Bad guys gives you a run and gun shooter alongside it.