Make Lifting Furniture a Friendly Endeavor with Moving Out

Often consisting of plenty of physical labor across hours, days or weeks, helping someone move is often a favor that even the closest of pals tend to shy away from.

The folks over at SMG Studio and Devm Games are looking to change how you think about carrying heavy objects to new locations with Moving Out, an upcoming four-player chaotic co-op title that tasks players with moving furniture, beds and everything that’s not nailed down into the moving truck in as quick and efficient a manner as possible. A taste of the pandemonium that ensues can be seen in the trailer below, as players leave the suburbs to toss beds out of windows in some more bizarre locations.

Moving Out heads to your neighborhood on April 28 for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.