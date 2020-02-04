Mokoko Steam Release Date Announced

Mokoko aims to bring Qix-like gameplay back with a sexy twist to it. Qix-style gaming hasn’t really been seen in a long time – even on the indie scene, so anyone craving that kind of gaming will enjoy going back to that well. Here, instead of uncovering photos of things like space, you’ll get photos of anime girls. The game’s release date has been announced as February 17, and you can enjoy a demo of it now via Steam. The game itself features 24 boss battles – something that wasn’t really done much in the original Qix series, and this should offer up a nice challenge for anyone who loved Qix.