Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 Launches Today with new Trailer

Milestone has announced that Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC and Google Stadia. The game features the 2019 Championship including the riders, bikes and tracks of that season. Players can expect a new Compound that takes place at the official Supercross Test Track in California along with new dedicated servers for online play. The Track Editor also returns and allows players to share and race their fantasy layouts. Check out our review of the game here and the launch trailer below.