Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Blazes a Kickstarter Trail

A long time ago there was a truth in gaming held to be universal- licensed games suck. For every Aladdin there were dozens of titles that did little more than keep the lights on at whatever developer could pump out something at the lowest cost, ticking off a product box in the licensing checklist. The one sub-set of licensing that was mostly safe from this was pen and paper RPGs, ranging all the way back to the D&D gold box series through Baldur’s Gate, Planescape Torment, Vampire: The Masquerade, and many more. It could have all gone horribly wrong, but somehow RPGs were mostly exempt from the fast & cheap turnover that other media-based gaming was subjected to. That still holds true today, with 2018’s Pathfinder: Kingmaker having initially gotten a rocky start post-Kickstarter until post-release love and attention made it an RPG that can easily stand with the best of them. Armed with this experience it’s now time to develop a sequel, so developer Owlbear Studios launched its Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Kickstarter campaign today.

Pathfinder is basically a Dungeons and Dragons-style RPG, comfortably familiar to those who’ve played D&D but with a more detailed rule-set and a nice bump to the power of high-level characters. Wrath of the Righteous explores this rise to power with a fight against demons, uniting a cast of ten companion NPCs with a player-built character who may rise to Angelic status or descend into Lich-hood, depending on the choices made along the way. As the game progresses the party-based battles are joined by the more strategic command of the Fifth Crusade, sending forces out to regain control of demon-infested lands and maybe earn high-end loot for the party as the spoils of war.

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is running on Kickstarter effective today and looks like it should break its funding goal before the first 24 hours are up. With the experienced developers of the first Pathfinder game, joined again by the ever-busy Chris Avellone helping with the story, it promised to be an absolute beast of an RPG. Tabletop gaming has a long and shockingly successful history converting to the videogame format, and there’s every reason to expect that the new Pathfinder will keep that tradition alive.