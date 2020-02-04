Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX Receives Japanese Story Trailer

Since the reveal trailer last month during the Pokémon Direct, we haven’t heard much from the Mystery Dungeon title coming out next month. Fortunately the Japanese Pokémon channel updated with a new story segment from the upcoming remake, which appears to be a part from early on in the story. It gives players a good look at some of the places they’ll be visiting once more, but with the brand new coat of paint they’ve received in the remake.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX launches on March 6. Check out the latest trailer below: