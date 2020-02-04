Rockstar Games Co-Founder to Leave Company

Take-Two Interactive today confirmed that Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company.

After twenty years of service, Dan Houser is leaving the company he co-founded in 1998. Take-Two did not provide a specific reason for his departure, but he has been on an extended break since spring 2019. Take-Two made the announcement via an SEC filing:

“After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.”

Dan Houser and his brother, Sam, co-founded Rockstar Games in 1998. Since then, they’ve gone on to work on some of the world’s best-selling games. From early successes like Grand Theft Auto III to recent hits like Red Dead Redemption 2, Dan was involved. His brother, Sam, remains at the studio.

Dan’s final game, Red Dead Redemption 2, is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.