Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Announced for Nintendo Switch

Deep Silver today announced that Saints Row IV: Re-Elected is coming to Nintendo Switch.

Just in time for the 2020 presidential election, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected hits the Nintendo Switch in the midst of primary season. Volition’s epic sci-fi adventure puts players in the shoes of The Boss, who now stands as the President of the United States. Facing an alien invasion, the President is forced into a simulation of Steelport and forced to fight for his survival. Thankfully, he has a wide range of super powers to help him over through the villainous Zinyak.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected arrives on Switch with all DLC included. The game originally launched in 2013 on PS3, Xbox 360, and PC. Re-Elected came out in 2015 on PS4 and Xbox One. A new Saints Row game is currently in development, though no details have been released.

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected launches March 27 on Nintendo Switch for $39.99.