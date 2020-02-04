The Call of Duty Community Raises $1.6 Million for Australia Bushfire Relief

Activison confirmed that the Call of Duty community has raised a ton of money to help Australia.

Call of Duty players raised more than $1.6 million to help provide relief toward the bushfires heavily impacting Australia. Throughout the month of January, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare players could purchase the Outback Relief Pack. The pack included a variety of cosmetic items. 100% of the sales generated by that pack are going to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization providing emergency and health supplies to Australia.

“Call of Duty players around the world came together in support of this terrible tragedy. We’re honored to help in this effort with the funds from the Outback Relief pack. We thank everyone for their generosity, and we look forward to putting this donation into action,” said Byron Beede, general manager and executive vice president of Call of Duty at Activision.

To clarify, Direct Relief gets 100% of each donation. Activision isn’t pocketing any net proceeds from the sale. Certainly, this is an impressive thing the community did, and hopefully that $1.6 million helps Australia recuperate from the fires. Though the relief pack isn’t for sale anymore, there are still other organizations accepting donations.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.