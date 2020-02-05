Celebrate Pokémon Day with Various Events

One of the most exciting days of the year is coming February 27. Pokémon Day is the perfect time to celebrate your favorite video game and all its cute and cool monsters. There are lots of events planned leading up to and on the big day.

First up, you can search “Pokemon Vote” on Google to choose which Pokémon is your favorite. Each one from every region is available. After picking one it says “each day, you can vote for 1 species per category until 13:59 UTC on Fri, Feb 14. NOTE: All forms of each species count as the same Pokémon. Your votes will be stored until the vote ends and cannot be deleted.”

In the mobile game Pokémon GO you will have the chance of catching some major throwbacks. Because of the Pokémon movie hitting Netflix, raid encounters with armored Mewtwo are taking place. Pikachu, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Squirtle and Charmander will look ready to party. Also, on March 1 Gengar and Nidorino will have special raids as they are the first Pokémon seen battling in the entire series. Read more about Pokémon GO’s celebration on the official website.

Finally, Gigantamax battles in Pokémon Sword and Shield will feature Toxtricity. An entire trailer below is dedicated to the rockin’ Electric/Poison-type. This will last from February 7 until March 9.

Don’t forget about more news to come leading up to the big day such as the reveal of a brand new Pokémon on February 27!