Half Off Dozens of Acclaimed PS4 Games via Critics’ Choice Sale

2020 has gotten off to a slow start for new game releases, so now is a better time than usual to check out some of the most revered titles from the past several years.

Sony is currently offering fans a new way to check out some of these highly acclaimed PS4 games with their latest Critics’ Choice Sale, as the PlayStation Store discounts a substantial number of digital titles that saw mostly positive receptions from reviewers. From now until February 18, PS4 owners can check out a variety of great deals including Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition for $36, the Ultimate Edition of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey for $30, Resident Evil 2 for $20 and many more.

Head here for the full list of deals, and check out our reviews of the games above by clicking on their respective titles.